New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has reportedly suffered a fractured right fibula and may miss the rest of the regular season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss.

The news comes five days after Maye left the Patriots' game in Munich, Germany, against the Detroit Lions during the first drive after he was sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was also hurt on the play.

According to Schefter and Reiss, Maye's injury won't require surgery but is expected to sideline him for most of the rest of the regular season, if he is able to return at all. An opportunity to return may come at the end of the season if the Patriots remain in contention for the playoffs.

Maye's injury coincides with a particularly injury-heavy season for the Patriots. Schefter and Reiss reported that wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to miss "multiple weeks" as he recovers from an injured hamstring.

The Patriots fell to 5-5 in the season after getting blown out by the Lions 35-10 last Sunday.

Tommy DeVito, who has experience as a starting quarterback with the New York Giants, came into the game after Maye was hurt and struggled to find much success.

Rookie Behren Morton is the only other quarterback currently on the Patriots roster.

When asked if the Patriots plan to bring in extra help at the quarterback position during a press conference on Monday, Head Coach Mike Vrabel said he doesn't see that being the case for now.

"Tommy and Behren have been in our system and been working. Behren's been improving, he's been working each week, and I know that if he has to play for us he'll be ready to go," Vrabel said. "I'm excited for this challenge and I hope that everyone else is. Because that's really where we're at, 5-5 just past the middle of the season. Got a bye, and looking forward to the challenge."

The team is currently on a bye week and will face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 28.