New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions live updates for Week 10 game in Munich, Germany
The New England Patriots traveled to Munich, Germany, to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 10.
What to know about the Patriots-Lions game in Germany
- Kickoff between the Patriots and Lions is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. eastern time, which is 3:30 p.m. local time in Munich.
- New England enters the game with a 5-4 record coming off a blowout loss against the Green Bay Packers. Detroit is 6-2 on the year after defeating the Miami Dolphins last week.
- Sunday's game is being played at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.
Patriots schedule for the rest of the year
After Sunday's game against the Lions, the Patriots head into their bye week.
Here's a look at the remaining Patriots schedule. All times are eastern.
- Week 11: BYE WEEK
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
- Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 10, vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m.
- Week 15: Monday, Dec. 21, at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.
- Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
- Week 17: Patriots vs. Denver Broncos TBD
- Week 18: Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins TBD
Setting the scene in Munich, Germany
WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben checked in from Munich ahead of Patriots-Lions.
What is the Munich weather forecast for Patriots-Lions?
The weather in Munich, Germany, is expected to be similar to what you can find during the fall in New England.
Temperatures will be around 45 degrees with mostly cloudy skies anticipated.
A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson active
The Patriots will have two key pieces on Sunday as A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson are both active.
Brown has missed two straight games with a knee injury, while Stevenson was hurt last week against the Packers. There were reports the running back would miss time, but he'll be back on the field against the Lions.
Fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten are active. Both had been on injured reserve.
TreVeyon Henderson was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least four games. Henderson said he's been in the hospital recently with "unexplained neurological symptoms" after missing the Dolphins and Packers games and several practices with an undisclosed illness.
Also inactive Sunday are Carlton Davis, Brenden Schooler, Dametrious Crownover, Walter Rouse and Ben Brown. Behren Morton will serve as the emergency third-string quarterback.
How to watch the Patriots-Lions game
The Patriots-Lions game in Germany is airing on FOX nationally.
In Massachusetts, the Patriots-Lions game will be broadcast on WFXT-TV Channel 25. There are also streaming options as well.
In the Detroit market, the game will also be available on local FOX stations.
Joe Davis will handle play-by-play duties for the game, with Greg Olsen serving as color analyst. Pam Oliver will handle sideline reporting duties.
Where is the Patriots game in Munich?
The Patriots will be playing at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.
The exterior of the stadium includes 2,760 diamond-shaped cushions. The seats in the stadium are covered by an overhang, but the playing field itself is underneath open air.
About two million fans visit the stadium each soccer season in the stadium, which seats 71,000 people.
Patriots fans fired up in Germany
Plenty of Patriots fans have made the trip to Germany for Sunday's game.
WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton met up with some of them, firing up the crowd ahead of the game.