Watch CBS News
Sports

Drake Maye's leg injury "significant," report says, and it's possible he'll miss rest of season

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 23 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
Read Full Bio
Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Add CBS News on Google

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's lower leg injury is said to be "significant," according to a report Monday, and it will "keep him out an extended period of time."

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and ESPN, "It's even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season."

Another report in The Athletic Monday said Maye has a "serious ankle injury" and also noted that he could be out for the year. Maye will reportedly have more tests Monday.

Maye was hurt Sunday on the Patriots' first drive of the game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. He was sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was also hurt on the play. Both left the game and neither returned. The Patriots lost 35-10 and dropped to 5-and-5 this season.

They have their bye week this week and don't play again until Sunday, Nov. 29 when they face the Chargers in Los Angeles.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue