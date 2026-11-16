Drake Maye's leg injury "significant," report says, and it's possible he'll miss rest of season

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's lower leg injury is said to be "significant," according to a report Monday, and it will "keep him out an extended period of time."

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and ESPN, "It's even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season."

Another report in The Athletic Monday said Maye has a "serious ankle injury" and also noted that he could be out for the year. Maye will reportedly have more tests Monday.

Sources: #Patriots QB Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out an extended period of time.



It’s even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season. Maye came back from Germany and will seek more medical information. pic.twitter.com/jaOFw9qLGu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2026

Maye was hurt Sunday on the Patriots' first drive of the game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. He was sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was also hurt on the play. Both left the game and neither returned. The Patriots lost 35-10 and dropped to 5-and-5 this season.

They have their bye week this week and don't play again until Sunday, Nov. 29 when they face the Chargers in Los Angeles.