Drake Maye referred to Aaron Rodgers as the GOAT after Patriots lost to Jets

BOSTON -- Drake Maye made his NFL debut on Thursday night, and the Patriots rookie has a lot to learn. But that has nothing to do with his 16 snaps late in New England's 24-3 loss to the New York Jets.

Apparently, Maye needs a bit of a history lesson when it comes to who holds the title of the Greatest of All Time -- better known as the GOAT.

After passing for 22 yards and rushing for 12 in his relief stint late in the fourth quarter Thursday night, Maye was spotting lingering on the MetLife field. He was hanging around to meet Aaron Rodger, who had just carved up the Patriots for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

"I'm waiting for the GOAT," Maye said, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Drake Maye stood nearby while Aaron Rodgers did his interview with Amazon.



“I’m waiting for the GOAT.” pic.twitter.com/prlVM61VKI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2024

Maye got to share a moment with Rodgers and their postgame handshake quickly went viral. It also had some New England fans questioning Maye's grasp of Patriots history.

Aaron Rodgers, the GOAT? Maye has certainly heard of that Tom Brady guy, right? You know, the man who dominated the NFL until he was 45. The guy who won six Super Bowls in New England and added another with Tampa Bay, setting a bevy of NFL records over his 23-year career.

Rodgers is no slouch, of course. He's got a ring and four MVPs to Brady's three. And after he shred the Patriots to bits on Thursday with both his arm and his legs, no one is really doubting the 40-year-old at this point.

"He was my favorite player growing up," Maye told the Boston Herald Thursday night. "I had a phone case with Aaron Rodgers on it for like five years of my life. He was doing a press conference, and I was late getting back here, but just wanted to let him know I'm a big fan. Enjoyed watching him tonight even though it was against us. Still, always a fan at heart, first."

Everyone can have a different GOAT. It's subjective and fun to discuss/argue. And really, the acronym has been thrown about so much over the years that it's kind of losing its luster.

But in New England (and in reality) there can be only one GOAT, and that is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. And it seems like in Maye's mind, there are multiple players who hold that title -- depending on who he's talking to.

In April, shortly after the Patriots drafted Maye third overall, it was Brady who was the top of the top.

"Tom Brady's the GOAT," Maye said on a video conference with New England reporters. "I'm not going to be Tom Brady."

In the end, Maye was recognizing greatness on Thursday night after meeting his favorite player. It was no slight to Brady, though it will be interesting if Maye gets to start Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, a game that Brady is slated to call for Fox.

I realize this is being taken a certain way and I’m usually the captain of Team There Can Only Be One GOAT but Maye was merely recognizing Rodgers as a great QB. Wanted a moment to show his appreciation and got it. Respect for the game and those who came before. I dig. Goodnight. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2024

Now we'll wait to see if Maye gets more opportunities to see the field, which head coach Jerod Mayo said will be taken under consideration ahead of New England's Week 4 matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco. Expect a few GOAT-related questions if Maye gets to take the postgame podium in the near future.