Watch CBS News
Local News

If I've had COVID, do I still need another booster shot?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

If I've had COVID, do I still need another booster shot?
If I've had COVID, do I still need another booster shot? 01:38

BOSTON (CBS) —  Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Joan writes, "If a 76-year-old who was fully vaccinated with one booster shot got COVID, when should she get a second booster?  I understand that having COVID sort of functions to boost one's immunity, but I'm unclear on how long that immunity lasts."

It is true that when you get COVID, you get a temporary boost in your immunity to the coronavirus, but that immunity benefit probably doesn't last long - perhaps only a few weeks. Some people who were infected with the Omicron variant early on are getting infected again with the more recent subvariants, which have additional mutations in the spike protein and can evade immunity more efficiently than prior versions of the virus. Public health officials are now urging anyone over the age of 50 who has not received a booster in 2022 to get one now, even if you've had COVID. We hope to have a newly formulated vaccine this fall, but getting a booster now should not preclude you from getting an additional booster later this year.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.