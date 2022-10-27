Wu calls shooting death at Dorchester barbershop 'a horrific act of violence'

DORCHESTER – Police continued combing for evidence Thursday, following a shooting death inside a Dorchester barbershop that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "horrific."

Boston police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. while working inside the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street.

"It's a horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there's justice in this situation," Wu said Thursday.

Residents and business owners in the neighborhood say they're sick of the violence.

"This is too much. Too much. I could have been there sitting in that chair, getting my hair cut last night. I'm very sad. I'm very disappointed that we're having these shootings," New Faith Missionary Baptist Church minister Vernard Coulter said.

A day after the shooting, there was still crime scene tape blocking off the entrance to the barbershop. Police have been speaking with neighboring business owners and evidence markers were still in the area.

No arrests have been made.

"We need the public's help with this," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said after the shooting. "This stuff needs to stop, and we are going to make sure we are focusing in all the places we need to be to make sure we curtail some of this stuff that is going on out here."

Boston Police said this was the 34th homicide in the city this year.

"Every time something like this happens, it just rocks the entire community," Wu said.