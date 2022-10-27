'Another heinous act,' Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.

Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients when someone came inside and shot and killed him.

"Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

There have been no arrests.

"This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. "We are doing all we can to make sure we are focusing on the right people to prevent this and certainly catch the perpetrators."

The police commissioner, district attorney and mayor were all on scene, one day after they held a meeting just a mile away to address violence in Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury.

"The fact that this took place inside a barber shop, a hub for the community that is supposed to be a safe space for everyone to come and feel and look their best," Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Police believe this was an intentional murder and they say more than ever, they need the public to step up and report crime.

"We need the public's help with this," Cox said. "This stuff needs to stop, and we are going to make sure we are focusing in all the places we need to be to make sure we curtail some of this stuff that is going on out here."

Reverend Kevin Peterson, who lives around the corner, says getting people to report crime is a tall task. "There's very little trust between many residents in these embattled communities and the mayor and the police," Peterson said.

Peterson continues to call for a better plan to fight what he calls an emergency in these neighborhoods. "There's chaos on the streets and people do not feel safe," Peterson said.

No other details about the victim have been released.