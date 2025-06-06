Man biking to all 92 Dunkin' locations in Boston to raise money for multiple sclerosis research

Cambridge man raising money for multiple sclerosis by biking to every Dunkin' in Boston

A Cambridge man spent National Donut Day biking to every Dunkin' in Boston to raise money for multiple sclerosis research.

Adam Bigelow planned to eat one Munchkin at all of the 92 Dunkin' locations. He decided to do this ride to honor his girlfriend, who was diagnosed with MS last summer. He has raised more than $5,000 for a charity bike ride to the tip of Cape Cod with the Multiple Sclerosis Society later this month.

"I thought it would be really fun and very Boston to go to every single Dunkin' and raise awareness about why I'm doing this," Bigelow told WBZ-TV.

He began his journey at 4:30 a.m. Friday in East Boston and planned to end it in Allston-Brighton.

"Outpouring of support"

"All the Dunkin employees have been holding these signs and cheering me on; that outpouring of support really keeps me going. It's been a ton of fun so far," Bigelow said. "It's so cool to see that everybody has been banding together behind me to help make this happen."

The company heard about his story and gave Bigelow more than 200 gift cards to give out along the way. He said the company also gave him special swag to hand out to some people who donate to his fundraising page.

"It's so great that our location is part of Adam's journey," said Dunkin' store manager Richter Racine.

"It makes me and her [his girlfriend] feel very supported in all this, especially the messages from other people who have had challenges with this disease, who have been reaching out. That's really special and makes me feel like, you know, it's such a great cause," Bigelow said.

Follow the bike ride on National Donut Day

You can track Bigelow's route on his Instagram page and possibly snag a gift card from him alongside a free donut with any drink purchase at Dunkin' for National Donut Day.