Landmark Boston donut shop to close its doors permanently

A landmark Allston donut shop is closing its doors after decades in business as the owner says increasing costs forced him to close.

Twin Donuts on Cambridge Street in Allston will be closing its doors on March 24. This shop has been known since it opened its doors in 1955.

"It's like a physical punch in the gut. It's sad. It's an institution I don't know what to say. I'm terribly sorry," customer Lauren Signa told WBZ-TV.

"It's definitely going to be a loss for the neighborhood and for everything. It's just so sad that all of these small businesses are going out of business," added Jack, a customer from Quincy.

Twin Donuts closing

Owner Woo Taing, spoke to WBZ-TV about the decision to close, but did not want to be interviewed on camera. He said the changing of the times has hurt the shop.

"Ever since COVID and everything, it's been different and the cost of living around here has gone up," Taking said.

The last day of service will be on March 23. Already the word is out on social media to come fill the business over the next two weeks and show appreciation. Taing says being a part of this community has been an honor.

"We know them on a first name basis. We joke around all the time. They are just like regular friends. They are all friends and family yeah," Taing said about the customers at Twin Donuts.