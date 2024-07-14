Concerns about Election Day safety in Boston in wake of attempted Trump assassination

BOSTON - More than 24 hours after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, questions are swirling about the shooter involved and what this means for the election season across the country, including in Boston.

The shooter responsible for attempting to assassinate Trump has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

"It's a horrible situation"

"It's a horrible situation, a terrible state of affairs," said WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

While law enforcement works to determine Crooks' motive, Keller predicts communities nationwide, including here in Massachusetts, are working to find a way forward.

"People are recoiling in horror, they're afraid, they're anxious, completely understandable and justified," said Keller. "But we've survived worse, we'll survived this but it's going to be a rough several months between now and November."

Keller said he's anticipating the political impact will be noticeable but likely won't sway Massachusetts voters as we inch closer to the presidential election.

"We'll see. I think it will bind his hardcore supporters to him more closely," said Keller. "Joe Biden, whoever the Democratic nominee is, is going to win Massachusetts' electoral votes."

But will voters feel safe casting their ballot in November?

Boston to remain on high alert ahead of Election Day

"I know any public events that are happening in the city, they will continue to be just extra vigilant," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at an event in East Boston on Sunday. "I've been in close contact with [Boston Police] Commissioner [Michael] Cox and other leaders within our department. As of this time, there is no identified threat to the city specifically."

But in the days to come, there are questions about the fallout from the shooting that nearly took the life of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

"Obviously, it's a really difficult time in our country right now," said Wu. "We cannot let national politics destabilize day-to-day safety and community. Having our elections and our democratic process be protected all the way is the number one priority, that's the foundation of our democracy."

Wu's office said voters can expect to see police officers and security teams at polling stations in November.