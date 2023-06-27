Watch CBS News
Sports

Don Sweeney says Bruins likely won't re-sign defenseman Dmitry Orlov

By Michael Hurley

/ CBS Boston

Bruins trade Taylor Hall to Chicago
Bruins trade Taylor Hall to Chicago 00:28

BOSTON -- If the Bruins' front office had its way, then most -- if not all -- of the roster from last season would be back to give it another go for the 2023-24 season. Salary cap realities, though, are sure to disrupt those plans.

That began on Monday, when Taylor Hall was traded to Chicago. And a day later, general manager Don Sweeney told reporters that Boston is unlikely to re-sign defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

Sweeney swung a big trade in late February to land Orlov and bruising forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington, sending away a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick and winger Craig Smith in order to make the acquisitions in the three-team deal.

That's a hefty price to pay, and it's one that typically leads to GMs ensuring that such draft capital is not spent on a "rental" player. That's seemingly why the Bruins cleared space with the Hall trade, as Sweeney sent away a first-round pick to acquire UFA-to-be Tyler Bertuzzi before the deadline. (Sweeney had also traded a second-round pick to acquire Hall in 2020, and then re-signed him the following offseason.)

In this case though, with the Bruins facing a bit of a cap crisis, Orlov -- and likely Hathaway, too -- will go down as a true rental acquisition in a year when the Bruins failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 2:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.