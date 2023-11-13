Boston police seek trio after dog shot dead in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON - Boston police are asking the public for help as they try to identify three people in connection with the shooting death of a dog in October.

The dog was fatally shot in an apartment building at 279 Centre St. just after 4 p.m. on October 19.

Police released a photo Monday of three people and a car they are looking to identify.

The three people and a car police are trying to identify in the Jamaica Plain shooting death of a dog. Boston police

According to a police report, the dog's owner told officers that she got off the elevator with her dog and was walking to her apartment "when she heard a loud bang." The dog then ran down the stairs and she said she heard two bangs.

"She then grabbed her dog and made her way into her apartment and that is when she realized her dog had been shot," police said.

The woman said she didn't see the person who shot her dog, according to the report. Police found shell casings and two "ballistic fragments" at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police detectives at 617-343-5628.