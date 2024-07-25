Husky owner cited after dog found locked in hot car outside Dedham supermarket

Police advise to avoid leaving pets inside hot cars Police advise to avoid leaving pets inside hot cars 00:34

DEDHAM - Video shared by authorities in Dedham shows what an animal control officer found Tuesday when she responded to a call from a good Samaritan about a dog left inside a hot car.

The video appears to show the dog panting. Dedham Animal Control said it's believed the husky was locked in the car with the windows rolled up and the air conditioning off for "at least 30 minutes" while the owner was shopping at a nearby Star Market.

"Thankfully, the husky will be OK," animal control said.

This afternoon, this husky was locked inside a car, for at least 30 minutes while its owner was shopping. To boot, just moments after we arrived on scene, a party who had just pulled into the parking lot, and who saw us standing (concerningly) outside of the vehicle with the husky inside, approached us 'to let us know' that her dog ‘was inside her car (too), but that she would 'just be a minute' (inside Star Market). Needless to say, we derailed her shopping plan quickly, advising her that if she continues into the store while leaving her dog inside her car, she will be cited. Thankfully, the husky will be ok. Thank you, 'Jeff', for not hesitating to call us when you noticed the husky- supporting why, ‘if you see something, say something' is so very important! Posted by Dedham Animal Control on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Animal control officer Deni Michele Goldman, who was already keeping an eye out for dogs in hot cars that day, told WBZ-TV she monitored the husky for any sign of trouble. Temperatures in Massachusetts were in the high 70s on Tuesday.

"Had the dog's owner not returned at the moment he did, I would have removed from the dog from the vehicle ahead of its owner's return and would have brought it directly for veterinary care," she said.

The dog owner was cited under a Massachusetts law against leaving animals in the car when they could potentially be exposed to extreme heat or cold. The owner could face a fine of up to $150 if it is a first offense.

Animal control warns against leaving pets in car

While Goldman was keeping an eye on the husky, she said she had to discourage another dog owner from doing the same thing. Goldman said a woman "approached us 'to let us know' that her dog 'was inside her car (too), but that she would 'just be a minute' (inside Star Market)."

"Needless to say, we derailed her shopping plan quickly, advising her that if she continues into the store while leaving her dog inside her car, she will be cited," Goldman said.

"If you see something, say something"

Goldman wants people to call for help or take action if they find a dog in distress inside a car. Massachusetts law says that anyone who breaks a window to free a pet in a hot car is immune from civil or criminal liability.

"Thank you, 'Jeff', for not hesitating to call us when you noticed the husky," Goldman said. "'If you see something, say something' is so very important!"