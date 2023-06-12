Watch CBS News
Portsmouth, New Hampshire police charge Susan Weilbrenner after dog left in hot car dies

By WBZ-News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman has been charged with animal cruelty after police said a dog she left in a hot car died over the weekend.

Portsmouth police were called to an unresponsive dog in a car on Durgin Lane Sunday.

They said the dog was left inside the car with the windows up for several hours. Temperatures were in the mid-70s outside, while it was about 125 degrees inside.

The dog's owner, 52-year-old Susan Weilbrenner of Tamworth, was arrested. She was later released on personal recognizance and is expected to appear in Portsmouth District Court July 17.

The dog was brought to a local veterinary hospital for a necropsy.

"The Portsmouth Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is dangerous to leave your pet in a closed vehicle even for a short period of time. It only takes 20 minutes for the interior of the vehicle to reach over 100 degrees on a 70 degree day," police said in a statement Monday.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 11:21 AM

