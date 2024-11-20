Discolored water reported in 2 Massachusetts towns after long effort to get clean drinking water

HOLBROOK - Residents in two Massachusetts communities are dealing with discolored water coming out of their pipes and they said it's the latest issue in a years' long process to get clean water.

Thick, muddy water

When John Davis woke up Tuesday morning in Holbrook, he found thick, muddy water flowing out of his tap. After a quick check of social media, it didn't take long to figure out most of his neighbors were dealing with the same thing.

"It was, just, black mud water came out of the tap," said Davis. "I had a couple of friends that did their laundry. Ruined their laundry, they've been bleaching in the sink."

Davis has lived in Holbrook his entire life and said Tuesday's dirty water debacle was just the latest in a years' long effort to get clean drinking water. Each week for the last two years, Davis has been filling jugs up with clean spring water because the stuff coming out of his tap contains high levels of PFAS or "forever chemicals." Davis said the town has advised residents not to cook with or drink their tap water.

New treatment plant

The town is working to fix the issue by developing a so-called Tri-Town Water Treatment Plant out of Braintree. The town of Holbrook said Tuesday's muddy water is the result of Monday night work on the project.

In a statement, the Holbrook Public Works Department said:

"The Water Department is actively working to address the issue and appreciates your understanding during this time. Additionally, significant work was completed on Monday night on a major water transmission line that supplies the Holbrook's Water Distribution System from the Randolph/Holbrook joint Water Treatment Plant. This work included the installation of two large junctions that will soon connect to new transmission lines from the Tri-Town Water Treatment Plant under construction in Braintree."

The statement went on to say the new plant should be completed by January of 2026. They added if anyone's water was still discolored Wednesday night, to flush their system by letting their bathtub or shower run.

The neighboring town of Randolph also reported discolored water as a result of the construction.