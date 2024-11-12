Mother of Brian Walshe sued after alleged murder made owner's property unrentable

Owner of home Walshes rented at time of alleged murder sues for damages

COHASSET - The owner of the home where prosecutors say Ana Walshe was murdered is now suing the suspect's mother.

Damage caused by crime scene investigation

The homeowner, Peter Capozzoli said in 2019 he purchased the property where prosecutors allege Brain Walshe murdered his wife Ana. Capozzoli rented the property to Diana Walshe, Brian Walshe's mother, from March 2022 to August 2022. In the suit, he claims Diana Walshe said she wanted to rent the property to recover from an illness and would live there with her son, daughter-in-law and their three children. She later extended the lease through February 2023.

The owner claimed the property was damaged by the crime scene investigation and that he had to hire a specialty cleaning service to decontaminate the home. Additionally, he said the alleged crime has made the house unrentable and lowered the property value. Capozzoli also said the family punched holes in the walls and claimed that Brian Walsh went into the attic and put his foot through the ceiling of his wife's bedroom.

The disappearance of Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe.

Ana Walshe went missing after having dinner with her husband and a friend on New Year's Eve, 2022. Her husband told police she had left the house in the early morning hours of New Year's Day 2023 for a work emergency. Ana Walshe was a real estate investment manager at an international property management company in Washington, D.C.

Physical evidence was recovered at the couple's home, and searches on the oldest child's iPad included topics such as: how to dispose of a human body, how long does it take a human body to smell, and how long does it take a person to be declared dead, court documents said. The searches began on Jan. 1, a few hours after Ana Walshe was last seen.

Brian Walshe has pleaded not guilty to his wife's murder.