Devin McCourty grills Patriots captains about team's interest in DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook

BOSTON -- Devin McCourty is a former Patriots captain, and a current media member. He's having no trouble whatsoever at adapting to his new role.

McCourty, alongside active Patriots captains Matthew Slater and David Andrews, took some time to speak to WBZ-TV's Steve Burton on Tuesday from the Ron Burton Training Village in Hubbardston. Slater pointed out that McCourty has now joined the dark side in the media.

"Gotta watch what I say around him, make sure we handle him at a difference," Slater said.

Without missing a beat, McCourty jumped into interview mode.

"Let's jump all in," McCourty said. "Yeah, let's jump in. DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook, a lot of rumors going on out there. You guys are captains. I've been in your shoes, so I know you meet with Bill [Belichick], you're in there, he's probably reaching out to you guys. Are we gonna get these guys?"

Andrews, who's sure to be named a team captain for the seventh time this summer, answered the question according to the required script.

"Uh, you should ask Bill," Andrews replied. "You should text him. Ask him."

Steve Burton pointed out that it was the ultimate Patriot answer.

"We're just gonna work hard, put the team first," Slater said, playing along. "Do our job and try to get better every day, starting two weeks from today."

That can be considered McCourty's first lesson in life as a media member. Getting answers out of his pals won't be easy.