Devin McCourty cracks joke about Patriots losing OTA sessions

BOSTON -- In Foxboro, the loss of two OTA sessions due to improper scheduling of an optional special teams meeting probably isn't being considered a humorous matter. But that's no longer Devin McCourty's problem.

The retired Patriots safety was in attendance for the Celtics' Game 5 victory over the Heat on Thursday night, sitting with old pal Matthew Slater. The special teams captain is still very much an active player, but he's getting a few extra days off his feet.

McCourty used that situation to crack a little joke on Twitter, saying, "Taking advantage of Slate's extra days off LOL"

Taking advantage of Slate’s extra days off LOL https://t.co/EWjUPsZltA — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 26, 2023

McCourty was clearly in a good mood on Thursday morning, based on his other tweet.

Almost thought the score said 28-3 😂😂😂😂😭😭 https://t.co/YgrRidMzM9 — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 26, 2023

As for the joke, the Patriots losing two OTA sessions might have hurt the team, but they clearly benefited McCourty, who got to take an old pal to the game in Boston.

Chances are, McCourty wouldn't be cracking wise like that if he still had to stroll into Gillette Stadium. Now in retirement, though, he's free to joke all he likes.