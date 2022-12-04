Despite loss, Team USA had plenty of support in Cambridge

Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

CAMBRIDGE - It was a tough loss for Team USA on Saturday, but fans were hopeful for a win, as they lined up early Saturday morning at Phoenix Landing in Cambridge to watch the big game.

Despite the loss, many soccer fans are proud of how far the team made it this year.

Lines went around the block at Phoenix Landing in Cambridge as soccer fans waited more than an hour to get in and cheer on Team USA. Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

"I've been to so many World Cups and so many great games, but this is unbelievable and fantastic," said

People waited for more than an hour to get in and cheer on their team. Kevin Treanor, owner of the Phoenix Landing said it's the busiest he's seen his bar in a long time.

"For a U.S. game, this is the busiest by far," Treanor said.

Inside, fans rooted for the underdog after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

"That was kind of tough; it was hard to watch, I watched with all the guys here, but we knew we'd come back stronger," said one fan.

Team USA is one of the youngest in World Cup history.

"That just gets you more excited for 2026," said one fan. "They were a young team, four years go by they're a new team."