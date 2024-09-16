NBA champion Derrick White seen in viral clip of scuffle at Colorado's Rocky Mountain Showdown

A recording has gone viral showing a popular former CU basketball player involved in an apparent scuffle with CSU attendees at the 2024 Rocky Mountain Showdown.

NBA champion Derrick White was seen in a new clip from Saturday with CU and CSU fans at Canvas Stadium, where fans were visibly pushing and shoving. It didn't appear anyone in the clip had serious injuries.

BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 29: American basketball guard Derrick White looks on during the second quarter at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

TMZ originally obtained the clip and reported the involvement of White in the "fracas." At one point in the clip, White appears to be swatted or whacked in his face, but he did not show signs of serious injury.

#NBA star #DerrickWhite was hit in the head by a spinning backfist on Saturday, new video obtained by @TMZ_Sports shows. Full story here: https://t.co/GIfoacuOVO pic.twitter.com/OVQmiEfqTO — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2024

CSU confirmed with CBS Colorado on Monday it was aware of the viral video and White's involvement. But it said no police report had been filed related to that incident, and there were no reports of injuries related to any possible disturbance in the crowd during the game. So the university had no further comment.

To CSU's knowledge, anyone who might have been involved was asked to leave the stadium and did so cooperatively.

White, who won the most recent NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, was a member of CU's men's basketball program during the 2016-17 NCAA season.