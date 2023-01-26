DeJuan Jones earns first cap with USMNT

FOXBORO -- Wednesday night was a special evening for Revolution defender DeJuan Jones. The 25-year-old made his international debut for the U.S. Men's National Team in a friendly against Serbia.

The USMNT lost 2-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, but Jones' parents were in the house when he earned his first cap with the national team.

Incredible moment. My parents being there made it all the more special 🥹❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/tyCVzt6vym — DeJuan Jones (@dejuanjones24) January 26, 2023

Jones entered the match in the second half and logged 28 minutes at right back -- moving over from the left side that he usually occupies for the Revs. He provided plenty of energy on the pitch, logging one chance created and intercepting a pass while completing 90.5 percent of his own feeds.

Jones wasn't the only Revs player on the pitch Wednesday night, with Djordje Petrović getting the start in net for Serbia. Petrović played the first 45 minutes in net and made a pair of saves for Serbia. He and Jones did not share the field, however.

Jones is set to remain with the USMNT for another friendly against Colombia on Saturday night. Petrović is set to rejoin the Revs before the team heads to Florida this weekend for three weeks of training camp and five preseason matches against MLS opponents.