Deer crashes through windshield of car in Plainville

Woman lucky to be alive after deer crashes through windshield

PLAINVILLE – A 73-year-old woman said she is lucky to be alive after a deer crashed through her windshield in Plainville.

The deer ended up in the passenger seat next to her. The deer didn't survive, but she walked away with a bump on her head and some minor injuries to her face.

The woman told WBZ by phone Wednesday she is thankful for the two young men who stopped on I-495 to make sure she was OK.

She said she was covered in glass, but was making jokes when the paramedics arrived, because she thinks it's important to have a good attitude.