Keller @ Large: Should voters care about decline in debates before Election Day?

BOSTON - Election Day is less than two months away and more political candidates in Massachusetts are reluctant to debate.

Does it really matter and should voters care?

WBZ TV's Jon Keller talked to Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy about why so many candidates are unwilling to debate.

In part two of Jon's interview, they also discussed media coverage of the Martha's Vineyard migrant story and changes in objectivity in reporting these days.

Jon Keller
Jon Keller is Political Analyst for WBZ-TV News, and his "Keller @ Large" reports on a wide range of topics are regularly featured during WBZ-TV News at 5 and 6 p.m. Keller's commentaries are also seen weekday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on WBZ This Morning.

