Biker and runner raises money for Boston hospital treating Sarah Wroblewski's son Declan

BOSTON - A biker and runner is going the distance for WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski's son Declan by raising money for the Boston hospital where he's being treated for cancer.

$3,000 raised for Boston Children's Hospital

Four-year-old Declan, his parents and siblings were cheering on Jake Kampner as he biked and ran 128 miles from Williamstown to Boston Children's Hospital, raising $3,000 for the hospital in Declan's name.

"He's really surpassed all our expectations at this point," said Declan's father, Bobby Lyons. "Another selfless act, it's amazing."

Sarah Wroblewski's son Declan was underwent surgery for a rare childhood cancer CBS Boston

"Full heart right now, I know I'll make a difference to him and his family and that money will be donated to Boston Children's so we can try to end Medulloblastoma," said Kampner.

Kampner is a graduate of Chelmsford High School, where Lyons was his teacher.

"He was one of the most influential teachers that I had growing up," said Kampner.

"He's driven, he's focused and like so many people, he just wants to do his little part to help Declan out," said Lyons.

#ThumbsUpforDec

Declan was diagnosed with brain cancer last September. Since then, family and friends have started the #ThumbsUpForDec campaign to support him and his family. His father said Declan started a clinical trial a month ago in Providence and recent scans show no new cancer growth.

"The biggest obstacle right now for him is his mobility, so his mobility has been pretty much compromised as a result of the cancer and the chemo," said Lyons.

As Declan's journey continues, the unstoppable love from the community is what has kept him and his family going Declan Strong.

"We look back and reflect at this past year and it's been a very difficult year on all of us, especially Declan, and it's been very taxing," said Lyons. "But the one thing, other than Declan's amazing spirit that has gotten us through this, is all of the support of everybody."