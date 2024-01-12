Bentley hockey hosts fundraiser for Sarah Wroblewski's son Declan battling cancer

WALTHAM - It was Bentley University versus Sacred Heart at the men's hockey matchup Friday night. But there was more to this game than the action on the ice.

People throughout Waltham packed into the Bentley Arena to support one of their youngest neighbors, three-year-old Declan Lyons.

Declan is the son of WBZ-TV meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski and her husband, Bobby Lyons. The toddler was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in September. He has spent most of the last five months in treatment at Dana-Farber and Boston Children's Hospital where he has undergone multiple rounds of aggressive chemotherapy treatments.

Sarah Wroblewski's son Declan CBS Boston

Doctors said there is no clear path for a cure to Declan's diagnosis. "Because of his specific diagnosis the doctors told us it's going to come back," Wroblewski said. "There's no chance that it won't. After that, what do we do? We don't know. The doctors don't know. But despite that obstacle, this kid is a warrior, and he is pushing through, and he is fighting."

Bentley University's men's hockey team hosted a night for Declan Friday. Most of the proceeds went to Declan's fund that was set up to cover the costs of everything from treatment to parking daily at multiple hospitals. Dozens of businesses throughout Waltham donated items for a silent auction. By night's end, approximately $25,000 was raised for Declan's fund.

Bobby Lyons, Sarah Wroblewski and three of their children at the #ThumbsupforDec hockey game hosted by Bentley University CBS Boston

It certainly raised the spirits of a family in the fight of their lives. "This team has just embraced him," said Lyons. "They wear his Declan strong wristband. It's been impressive just how supportive they have been. How this university reached out and set this up, all for Declan."

Sarah, Bobby, and their three other children, all under 12, were invited to do a ceremonial puck drop at Friday's game. Declan was unable to attend due to the treatment plan he's currently working through.

"There's days you just don't want to do it," said Lyons. "Days you don't want to get out of bed."

It is the support of this community that the parents said keep them going. This family lives by the mantra: One day at a time.

"You have no choice but to go forward," said Wroblewski. "This is the path that we are on. There are times, believe me, that we will feel the need to break down but for me, my way of coping is pushing through."