Death investigation underway at Webster Commons Plaza
WEBSTER -- A death investigation is underway in Webster. A portion of the parking lot at the Webster Commons Plaza on East Main Street was blocked off with caution tape Friday.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed it was the death of a man, but did not provide his identity.
Investigators have been in the area for hours.
All of the stores at the strip mall beside the Burger King were closed, police said.
No other information is available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.