Death of 83-year-old in Lyndeborough, NH ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. -- An autopsy has been completed for an 83-year-old man who was found dead under suspicious pretenses in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire.

Robert Prest was found dead in his Center Road home on Wednesday. According to the medical examiner, his death was caused by blunt impact to his head and the manner was homicide. "The examination concluded that the head injury was indeed from blunt impact forces, rather than from having been shot," a press release said.

On Friday, Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder. He allegedly shot Carlos Quintong, 44, in Brookline, N.H. on Wednesday morning.

The connection between Prest's death and this shooting is under investigation, said the New Hampshire Attorney General.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-628-8477.