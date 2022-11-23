Suspect in New Hampshire shooting arrested after manhunt through 6 towns

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Brookline, New Hampshire that led to a massive search. Police are also investigating the death of another man in Lyndeborough.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 44-year-old Carlos Quintong was found shot in the area of Route 13 and Townsend Hill Road in Brookline. He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated.

At about 9:20 a.m., police went to a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough where 83-year-old Robert Prest was found dead. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

New Hampshire State Police and officers from local departments searched for the suspect in Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua.

Around 12:15 p.m., the suspect, 45-year-old Robert Gagnon, was arrested without incident in the area of Auburn Street in Nashua. Gagnon is charged with one count of attempted murder for the shooting of Quintong in Brookline.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it does not appear there is any threat to the public.

Amanda Schneck owns Pearl Marketing on Auburn Street in Nashua. The street was completely blocked off as police captured Gagnon.

When asked if he was running, Schneck told WBZ-TV, "No, he was compliant."

"They came flying out of their cars guns drawn and he didn't move he was on his knees, hands up and they took him down and arrested him," she said.

Residents were on edge after hearing about the shooting.

"Someone said there was a shooting in Brookline, New Hampshire," Mark Pearlman said. "What the heck is going on?"

"You knew something was going on, there were an awful lot of vehicles here so you knew it probably wasn't good," John Koutsos said.