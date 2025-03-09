Can daylight saving time impact your mood? Boston psychologist explains how

As we set the clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time, Bostonians are feeling grateful for the extra hour of daylight and a psychologist said it has added benefits.

"The daylight savings is kind of like the turning of the tides," said Aidan Fitzpatrick, a Boston resident enjoying a Sunday at the Boston Public Garden.

Seasonal depression

For the last several months, Fitzpatrick said the cold weather and gloomy 4:30 p.m. sunsets started to have an impact on his overall mood.

"The 50 mile per hour winds, the sun going down early, the combo definitely gets to you a little bit," said Fitzpatrick.

Dr. Alexandra Gold is a psychologist at Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital. According to Gold, seasonal depression and regular depressive episodes share the same symptoms.

"Low mood, lack of interest in enjoying usual activities, low energy," she said, describing symptoms. "We also see in the winter people maybe, along with those symptoms, having more sleepiness, like wanting to stay in bed more and having more cravings for carbohydrates."

Sunlight impacts mental health

Gold told WBZ-TV that there is scientific data that shows that sunlight can have a positive impact on mental health and mood stabilization.

"The amount of exposure to light can affect the production of serotonin, which is a chemical that affects our mood and helps to regulate our mood," Gold said.

Locals are excited to start to feel that impact.

"We finally start getting some good weather in, the sun starts going down way later, it's like a little treat almost," said Fitzpatrick.

Gold said those struggling to adjust to the time change should stick to a routine, like having consistent bedtimes and meal times.