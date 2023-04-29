David Pastrnak scores between-the-legs goal to tie Game 6 in Florida

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak scored 61 goals in the regular season, but his goal-scoring touch had gone a little bit cold during the Bruins' first-round series against the Panthers.

That minor lull ended in spectacular fashion on Friday night, with the Bruins taking their second crack at eliminating the Panthers. That effort wasn't going well early, with the Bruins falling behind 1-0 and then 2-1, but Pastrnak decided to pull one out of his bag of tricks to tie the game at 2-2.

With the Bruins on the power play -- thanks to Pastrnak drawing a holding penalty on Aaron Ekblad -- Pastrnak received a pass from Brad Marchand while positioned to the right of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, down near the goal line. Pastrnak backed himself up toward the net, but before Bobrovsky could prepare for a shot, Pastrnak fired off a sneak attack with a between-the-legs shot that was tucked under the top shelf.

OH MY PASTA BETWEEN THE LEGS 🤯🍝



The goal was Pastrnak's third of the series, so it wasn't as if he wasn't scoring at all. But in terms of big-time goals in big-time spots, this one was special.

The Bruins almost rode the momentum of that goal to take a lead just a few minutes later, but Brandon Carlo's tally was taken off the board upon review due to a hand pass, thus keeping the score at 2-2 in the second period.