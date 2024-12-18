David Pastrnak scores in OT as Boston Bruins rally to beat Calgary Flames 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta - Former Flame Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist and David Pastrnak scored 4:22 into overtime as the Boston Bruins came from behind on Tuesday night for a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Morgan Geekie and Marc McLaughlin also scored for the Bruins, who have won six of their last eight.

David Pastrnak scores the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in overtime on December 17, 2024, at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Matt Coronato, Nazem Kadri and Ryan Lomberg, with his first of the season, scored for Calgary.

Jeremy Swayman, who made 20 stops, has won five of his last six starts.

Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf had 31 stops for the Flames.

Takeaways

Bruins: Lindholm was making his first trip back to Calgary since being traded in January to the Vancouver Canucks then ultimately signing a seven-year deal with Boston as a free agent. After scoring a career-high 42 goals with the Flames in 2021-22, Lindholm scored his first in 12 games.

Flames: After a dismal start in which they lost all 11 faceoffs in the first period, Calgary finished up 16-34 at the faceoff dot.

Key moment

Trailing by two to start the third period, Boston got it back to even when Geekie buried his sixth of the year at 4:14. McLaughlin tied it less than three minutes later on a weird one where he fanned on his original shot, but ended up going to the net and knocking in his own rebound.

Key stat

Up 3-1 after 40 minutes, it's the first time this season Calgary has blown a lead after two periods. The Flames entered the night 7-0-0 and were one of six NHL teams who were perfect in that situation.

Up next

The Bruins visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and the Flames host the Ottawa Senators on the same day.