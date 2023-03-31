David Ortiz to be 2023 Boston Marathon Grand Marshal

David Ortiz to be Grand Marshal for 2023 Boston Marathon

BOSTON - David Ortiz will be the grand marshal for the 2023 Boston Marathon.

This year's race comes ten years after the 2013 bombings on Boylston Street.

Ortiz gave an iconic speech at Fenway Park days after the bombings, famously saying "This is our f---ing city." The 2013 Red Sox went on to win the World Series.

As the grand marshal of the marathon, Ortiz will lead the way on race day from Hopkinton to Boston in an SUV.