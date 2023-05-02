David Krejci plans to make decision on future "soon"

How in the world did Bruins lost to Panthers? Michael Hurley tries to explain

BOSTON -- David Krejci returned from a year in his native Czech Republic to reunite with Patrice Bergeron and make one last run at winning a Stanley Cup. For most of the year, it looked like a brilliant decision. But the dream crashed and burned in disappointing fashion with an overtime loss in Game 7 of the first round against Florida.

That wasn't the type of ending Krejci moved 5,000 miles to experience. Now, for the third straight offseason, Krejci has a decision to make on his future.

A few days removed from his 37th birthday, Krejci said he hasn't made a decision just yet, but he doesn't intend to take too long.

"Yeah I'm gonna obviously -- there's lots to think about. I'm gonna go home soon, talk to my family," Krejci said Tuesday from Warrior Ice Arena. "But definitely want to make a decision soon."

Krejci did not divulge the specifics of the injury that limited him to playing in just four of the Bruins' seven playoff games, but he said the disappointing finish to the year is causing him to take some extra time to not make any rash decisions about his playing future.

"Yeah I mean, those are things -- like I said, I'm gonna get away from this, because everything's really raw right now and I don't want to make any decisions that I'm gonna regret," he said. "So yeah, I've just gotta get away from everything and really clear my head and think some things over to figure it out."

Krejci scored 16 goals and registered 40 assists, his best numbers since 2018-19, while playing 70 games during the regular season. In the limited playoff action, he had a goal and three assists. In Game 7, he scored the team's first goal and tallied assists, giving him the most Game 7 assists in NHL history. His 13 Game 7 points have him tied for second all time on that list with Doug Gilmour, behind only Justin Williams' 15 points.

Krejci played this past season on a steeply discounted salary, earning $1 million in base salary with $2 million in incentive bonuses. The Bruins figure to be rather tight against the salary cap next season, which will have to be a factor for both the player and the team when determining his future.