David Andrews departs Patriots-49ers with shoulder injury

FOXBORO -- The Patriots' offensive line has been dealing with injuries all season. It was hit with its biggest injury of the season Sunday afternoon in San Francisco when starting center David Andrews left with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

Andrews is questionable to return after leaving the field for the locker room following New England's first possession of the game. It has left Nick Leverett to take over at center for the longtime team captain and the anchor of the New England offensive line.

Leverett, who signed with the Patriots in March after spending his first three NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, struggled at center during the preseason. It led to a handful of mishandled snaps and fumbles for the Patriots during their exhibition slate.

The New England offensive line was already down starting left tackle Vederian Lowe and guard Michael Jordan heading into Week 4's game against the 49ers. At least Sidy Sow returned to his starting left guard spot on Sunday after missing the first three weeks of the season, taking over for the injured Jordan.

But losing Andrews would be a devastating blow for a struggling New England offensive line. It will make matters a lot more difficult on Sunday against San Francisco -- with Pro Bowlers Nick Bosa and Fred Warner gunning for Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett -- and going forward if Andrews has to miss additional games.

The Patriots were hit with another injury to their offensive line in the second quarter when rookie tackle Caedan Wallace had to be carted off the field with an ankle injury. He was questionable heading into Week 4 with an ankle injury he suffered in last week's loss to the Jets, and is now questionable to return in Week 4.