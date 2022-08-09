David Andrews, Christian Barmore fight at Patriots practice

BOSTON -- The Patriots have officially reached the point of the summer where they're sick of hitting the same people every day.

That's at least one conclusion to draw after center and team captain David Andrews got into a bit of a brouhaha with defensive tackle Christian Barmore on Tuesday.

With temperatures above 90 degrees for the midday practice (it had been rescheduled from 4 p.m. to noon due to a thunderstorm forecast), emotions flared between the two players, leading to a dust-up. As is Patriots protocol whenever a fight breaks out, both players were sent off the field early. Barmore headed to the locker room while Andrews used his newfound free time to get in some conditioning.

Big scrap between David Andrews and Christian Barmore cleared both sidelines. Both players are now leaving practice. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 9, 2022

Probably a good rule of thumb not to send two guys who just scrapped back to hang out in the locker room together at the same time. Was surprised they did that with Justin Herron and Josh Uche on Friday after their beef got them booted from the stadium workout. https://t.co/U9RAOCZCAz — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 9, 2022

Andrews was a bit fiery at the end of Monday's practice, calling a meeting with the offense on the practice field in which he got quite animated.

"What I said is what I said, but we're just trying to move forward, try to correct it, and come out here and have a better day tomorrow," Andrews said late Monday afternoon.

Whether by coincidence or not, reports indicated that the offense was having a better day on the practice field on Tuesday. Andrews, though, did not get to see it through to its conclusion.

Andrews, Barmore and the rest of the Patriots will finally get to collide with players from another team when they host the Giants in the preseason opener on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.