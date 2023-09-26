Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale could be out a while after reportedly suffering torn biceps

FOXBORO -- The Patriots lost defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to an injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the New York Jets. It doesn't sound like Ekuale will be back to clog running lanes anytime soon.

While the Patriots are awaiting more testing to confirm his injury, the initial diagnosis on Ekuale is a torn biceps, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The injury will likely sideline him for 2-3 months and could potentially end his season.

The initial diagnosis on DT Daniel Ekuale is a torn biceps, according to a source. Still awaiting more tests to confirm but the Patriots are bracing for the loss of their sub-rushing veteran who has shown a knack for creating interior disruption. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 26, 2023

Ekuale has been a solid reserve lineman for the Patriots since signing with the team in 2021. He had three tackles in his 53 defensive snaps for New England this season, and forced a fumble against the Jets on Sunday before departing with his injury.

Over his three seasons in New England, Ekuale has racked up 22 tackles and four sacks over 25 games.

Sam Roberts, who has played 18 defensive snaps for the Patriots this season, could see an increase in action along the defensive line going forward. The Patriots also lost defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a second-quarter ankle injury on Sunday, so New England may have to shuffle its defensive front heading into Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.