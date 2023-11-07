Watch CBS News
Woman accused of hitting, killing UMass Dartmouth student ordered not to drive

By WBZ-News Staff

DARTMOUTH - A judge has ordered the woman accused of hitting and killing a UMass Dartmouth student not to drive.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Danasia Sampson, also a UMass Dartmouth student, was arraigned on motor vehicle homicide charges. Prosecutors say in April, she hit Frank Petillo Jr. with her vehicle while he was walking on campus. Petillo was a 19-year-old freshman bioengineering student at UMass Dartmouth.

After his death, the school made several safety updates to pedestrian crossings and campus roads. In April, Vice Chancellor David Gingerella said the school purchased 10 portable speed bumps. The school also planned to add signage and increase patrols. The school promise to install permanent speed tables at crosswalks by this fall.

