Dan Roche's Opening Day poem will get you ready for the 2023 Red Sox season

BOSTON -- A new Red Sox season gets underway Thursday afternoon, and there is nothing quite like Opening Day in baseball. There is hope for every team, even if the expectations for this year's Red Sox are pretty low.

That is, unless you're WBZ-TV's Dan Roche. The eternal optimist when it comes to Boston's baseball team, Rochie has faith that the Red Sox will be better than people expect this season. He's not promising a deep playoff run -- or the team just making the playoffs -- but he does foresee a fun summer ahead at Fenway Park.

That will all start Thursday afternoon, when the Red Sox open their 2023 campaign against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. And to get everyone ready for the season, and feeling good about these Sox, Rochie prepared a poem that he read during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning:

Opening Day is finally here

Man it's been a while

The Sox and baseball are back

That will make you smile

It was a tough offseason for Henry and Sam

To whom Sox fans scream "You don't give a damn!"

And you have to feel for Chaim Bloom

He hears nothing but "Doom, doom, and gloom"

Have you seen Masataka Yoshida?

He's got pretty good range

And how about his WBC

When he turned on that change?

Watch Devers, Turner, and Duvall

About 100 times this year

They'll touch them all

Pitching?

Well, Kluber and Sale won't fail

If they could just stay healthy

That would help

With Houck, and Whit, and Bello

The staff could be healthy

Don't worry about Wallach the Eagle

As he continues to pout

Just like Felger & Mazz

I'll tune them out

So as we begin

All I have to say

Is "Enjoy yourself"

It's Opening Day

There is no way WBZ-TV can let a treasure like Dan Roche get away. But perhaps he's got a side gig as the Red Sox poet laureate in his near future.