Dan Roche's Opening Day poem will get you ready for the 2023 Red Sox season
BOSTON -- A new Red Sox season gets underway Thursday afternoon, and there is nothing quite like Opening Day in baseball. There is hope for every team, even if the expectations for this year's Red Sox are pretty low.
That is, unless you're WBZ-TV's Dan Roche. The eternal optimist when it comes to Boston's baseball team, Rochie has faith that the Red Sox will be better than people expect this season. He's not promising a deep playoff run -- or the team just making the playoffs -- but he does foresee a fun summer ahead at Fenway Park.
That will all start Thursday afternoon, when the Red Sox open their 2023 campaign against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. And to get everyone ready for the season, and feeling good about these Sox, Rochie prepared a poem that he read during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning:
Opening Day is finally here
Man it's been a while
The Sox and baseball are back
That will make you smile
It was a tough offseason for Henry and Sam
To whom Sox fans scream "You don't give a damn!"
And you have to feel for Chaim Bloom
He hears nothing but "Doom, doom, and gloom"
Have you seen Masataka Yoshida?
He's got pretty good range
And how about his WBC
When he turned on that change?
Watch Devers, Turner, and Duvall
About 100 times this year
They'll touch them all
Pitching?
Well, Kluber and Sale won't fail
If they could just stay healthy
That would help
With Houck, and Whit, and Bello
The staff could be healthy
Don't worry about Wallach the Eagle
As he continues to pout
Just like Felger & Mazz
I'll tune them out
So as we begin
All I have to say
Is "Enjoy yourself"
It's Opening Day
There is no way WBZ-TV can let a treasure like Dan Roche get away. But perhaps he's got a side gig as the Red Sox poet laureate in his near future.
