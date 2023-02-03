Watch CBS News
Former Lowell High School athletic trainer Damon Amato accused of sexual assault

LOWELL -- A former athletic trainer for Lowell student-athletes is accused of sexual assault. Damon Amato, 32, of Northboro, was arraigned last week, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced Friday. 

Amato allegedly inappropriately touched two girls while he was working at Lowell High School, the D.A. said. 

He was charged with three counts of on three counts of indecent assault and battery on persons over the age of fourteen. 

A scheduling conference was scheduled for February 17. 

