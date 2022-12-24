Damien Harris, Jack Jones inactive for Patriots vs. Bengals

FOXBORO -- It will be the Rhamondre Stevenson show again for the Patriots on Christmas Eve. Running back Damien Harris is inactive for New England's Week 16 game against the Bengals at Gillette Stadium.

Harris hasn't played since suffering a thigh injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. He was limited in practice all week and considered questionable for Sunday's game, just as he was last week leading up to New England's loss to the Raiders.

Harris' absence will leave Stevenson to carry the load out of the backfield, which hasn't been an issue for the second-year running back. Stevenson leads the team with 914 rushing yards, averaging 5.0 yards on his 183 attempts. He has five rushing scores and another receiving touchdown, and leads the team with 60 receptions.

Rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris will also get some run against a Bengals defense that is allowing just 109.6 rushing yards per game this season.

As for the defense, the Patriots will not have rookie corner Jack Jones, who is inactive for the second straight week with a knee injury. With veteran Jalen Mills also inactive, the Pats will be without their two biggest corners on the roster against Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Rookie Marcus Jones and veteran Jonathan Jones will have to step up if New England wants to keep Joe Burrow and the Cincy offense in check, with Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade filling out the depth at corner. The New England pass rush will also be a huge factor on Saturday.

The good news from Saturday's inactives is that receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tyquan Thornton are both ready to go. Other than DeVante Parker -- ruled out Thursday with a concussion -- Mac Jones will have a full deck of receivers as the Patriots look to keep pace with a talented Bengals offense.