Watch CBS News
Local News

Customers pay tribute at Hingham Apple store after deadly crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Customers pay tribute at Hingham Apple store after deadly crash
Customers pay tribute at Hingham Apple store after deadly crash 01:46

HINGHAM – Clean-up crews are boarding up the Apple store in Hingham on Tuesday while customers are paying tribute a day after a deadly crash that left one person dead and 20 hurt.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey was killed when an SUV crashed through the glass front of the Apple store on Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Twenty other people were hurt, including several who have life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries.

Bradley Rein was arraigned Tuesday on charges of reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident" before a judge ordered him held on $100,000 cash bail.

Prosecutors said Rein told investigators he was looking for an eyeglass store when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator of his Toyota 4Runner. He said he used his left foot to try to brake, but was unable to stop.

Some people have stopped by the area on Tuesday to leave flowers, even though they did not know the victims of the crash.

George Camacho said he shops at the store frequently. He said he feels for everyone impacted by the crash, especially before Thanksgiving.

"Another human being lost their life, and there's a family now without a brother, a father or even a son on this Thanksgiving Day. I'm coming here to just recognize another human being, no matter where he's from," Camacho said. "It could have been me, it could have bene my son, it could have been my wife. We're in a season where we're supposed to be celebrating. This gentleman's family can't do that."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 2:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.