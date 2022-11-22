Customers pay tribute at Hingham Apple store after deadly crash

HINGHAM – Clean-up crews are boarding up the Apple store in Hingham on Tuesday while customers are paying tribute a day after a deadly crash that left one person dead and 20 hurt.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey was killed when an SUV crashed through the glass front of the Apple store on Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Twenty other people were hurt, including several who have life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries.

Bradley Rein was arraigned Tuesday on charges of reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident" before a judge ordered him held on $100,000 cash bail.

Prosecutors said Rein told investigators he was looking for an eyeglass store when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator of his Toyota 4Runner. He said he used his left foot to try to brake, but was unable to stop.

Some people have stopped by the area on Tuesday to leave flowers, even though they did not know the victims of the crash.

George Camacho said he shops at the store frequently. He said he feels for everyone impacted by the crash, especially before Thanksgiving.

"Another human being lost their life, and there's a family now without a brother, a father or even a son on this Thanksgiving Day. I'm coming here to just recognize another human being, no matter where he's from," Camacho said. "It could have been me, it could have bene my son, it could have been my wife. We're in a season where we're supposed to be celebrating. This gentleman's family can't do that."