Cristofanes Mendes, man accused of stealing truck with infant inside in Dorchester, arrested

BOSTON - Cristofanes Mendes, the man accused of stealing a pickup truck with a baby inside earlier this month in Dorchester, has been arrested.

Boston Police said they found him in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Chesterton Street in Roxbury around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Cristofanes Mendes Boston Police

Mendes, 33, of Boston, was wanted for allegedly taking the truck at Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street in Dorchester on July 14.

Police say the infant's parents got out of their pickup and were tending to another child when a man jumped into the driver's seat and took off. Moments later, the driver returned to Geneva Ave. and dropped off the baby in a car seat carrier on the sidewalk. He drove off again and the truck was later found abandoned on Columbia Road.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. Boston Police said the baby was okay. They later identified the driver as Mendes.

He's charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.