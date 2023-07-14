Truck stolen with baby inside in Dorchester

BOSTON - Boston Police are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen with a baby inside it in Dorchester on Friday afternoon.

Police say a mother was getting out of her truck when a person jumped into the driver's seat and took off with her baby inside.

The child was eventually dropped off at Geneva Ave. and Leroy Street, but the suspect kept driving. The car was ultimately ditched about a mile away.

Boston Police say the baby is safe, but no arrests have been made. It's unclear who was involved in stealing the truck.