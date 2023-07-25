Cristofanes Mendes identified as man wanted for stealing truck with infant inside in Dorchester

BOSTON - Boston Police have identified the man accused of stealing a pickup truck with a baby inside earlier this month in Dorchester.

Cristofanes Mendes, 33, of Boston, is wanted for allegedly taking the truck at Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street in Dorchester on July 14.

Police say the infant's parents got out of their pickup and were tending to another child when a man jumped into the driver's seat and took off. Moments later, the driver returned to Geneva Ave. and dropped off the baby in a car seat carrier on the sidewalk. He drove off again and the truck was later found abandoned on Columbia Road.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. Boston Police said the baby was okay, but no arrests have been made.

They identified Mendes as the suspect Tuesday and released two photos of him.

Wanted, Cristofanes Mendes, 33, of Boston The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating... Posted by Boston Police Department (Official) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Police described him as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighting about 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"Anyone that comes into contact with him should call 911 immediately," police said in a statement.

Mendes is charged with reckless endangerment of a child, larceny of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.