Students at 100-year-old Dorchester school with no AC learning inside sweltering classrooms

Temperatures soared to 96 degrees in Boston on Tuesday, and in one school in the city, students were finding ways to get by with no air conditioning.

"We kind of get that around here where you'll have a 50-degree day followed by a 90-degree day, and you just roll with it," said Dr. Tom Ryan, principal of Cristo Rey Boston High School in Dorchester.

"It's kind of tough without AC"

Students at the school are doing their best to manage the sweltering heat. Like many schools in Boston, Cristo Rey does not have any air conditioning, making the 100-year-old brick building a bit toasty inside.

"It can get into the 90s in the building. It has three floors, it has the high ceiling, and just really retains heat once it gets hot," Ryan said.

Fans were blowing inside classrooms Tuesday as students worked hard to stay focused.

"Hot days like this, it's kind of tough without the AC," student Misael Peguero said.

Staff provided extra bottles of water to keep the kids hydrated.

"The heat outside feels like it's manageable because of the wind but inside it feels just tight and burdening because we also have go through quizzes, exams, there is no excuse," student Ariolainy Baez said.

How students beat the heat

The school allowed students to take a break from their dress code, allowing shorts and t-shirts during these unseasonably hot days. They hope one day to have an AC unit installed to make for a better learning environment.

"It would give us a lot more flexibility. We could more summer programming with the students, we could do a lot more work with the students after hours," Ryan said.

With many of their graduating seniors heading to schools like Princeton, Northeastern, and Holy Cross, their academic standard is as high as the record heat.

"It's a little bit difficult at times, but teachers definitely help with that. Sometimes we'll take breaks and teachers have fans around the room," Peguero said.

Baez said air conditioning would help, but students will manage through this hot season.

"I feel like it would be able to allow us to study better, learn better, because the hot weather can be a little disruptive. But I think it's OK because one of our core values is perseverance, so we push through it," she said.