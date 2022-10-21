Watch CBS News
Local News

Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts 03:35

ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!

For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.

You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.

For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 12:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.