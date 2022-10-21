Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts
ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!
For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.
You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.
For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.