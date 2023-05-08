Watch CBS News
Where can I get the second bivalent COVID booster shot? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.        

Dave in Marlboro writes, "I thought there was a third booster available for those of us over 65 who had their last booster more than 4 months ago. Looking on local pharmacy websites, only see information about a second booster. Did I misunderstand?"

I know it's so confusing with all of the shots most of us have received over the past two years. The CDC just recommended that people over 65 get their second bivalent booster, which is the shot that became available last fall with broader coverage against the Omicron variant. Most of us have only had one bivalent booster and now seniors and people with weakened immune systems are being asked to get a second one now. Pharmacies are only offering one booster, the bivalent booster, so there shouldn't be any confusion when booking your appointment. And you can get either the Pfizer or Moderna version. 

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.   

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

