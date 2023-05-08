Where can I get the second bivalent COVID booster shot? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dave in Marlboro writes, "I thought there was a third booster available for those of us over 65 who had their last booster more than 4 months ago. Looking on local pharmacy websites, only see information about a second booster. Did I misunderstand?"

I know it's so confusing with all of the shots most of us have received over the past two years. The CDC just recommended that people over 65 get their second bivalent booster, which is the shot that became available last fall with broader coverage against the Omicron variant. Most of us have only had one bivalent booster and now seniors and people with weakened immune systems are being asked to get a second one now. Pharmacies are only offering one booster, the bivalent booster, so there shouldn't be any confusion when booking your appointment. And you can get either the Pfizer or Moderna version.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.