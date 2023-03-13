Is it time for another COVID booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Cynthia says, "While watching the Oscars last night, I caught an ad recommending that vulnerable individuals who hadn't received a booster since September should get the bivalent vaccine. If I had mine back in October, is it time for me to get another booster?"

I saw the same ad, Cindy, and I think it was targeting the many people who have not yet received the bivalent booster which became available last September. However, if you already received it in September or October, for example, you are still considered up to date on your vaccines and do not need to get another booster yet.

We are waiting to hear from health officials if and when another booster will be recommended and whether the formulation will be tweaked from the last updated booster.

Scientists at MIT are working on an "ultimate" vaccine that could one day protect against all variants of the COVID-19 virus. That may take a couple of years. We'll keep you posted.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.