"Tragic skiing accident" kills father of 3 at Sugarbush Resort, family says

A "tragic skiing accident" killed a father of three at Vermont's Sugarbush Resort over the weekend, his family says. Cory Hartman, of Hampton, New Hampshire, was 43 years old.

Vermont State Police said they were notified on Saturday afternoon that a skier had died after falling on Stein's Run at Lincoln's Peak. Stein's Run is a double black diamond trail, which is considered the most challenging for skiers.

"Subsequent investigation revealed the male victim fell and slid into a wooded area off the trail," police said. "The male was found unresponsive by ski patrol members, who brought the victim to the base of the mountain, where they were met by the Mad River Valley Ambulance."

Police said the man died from his injuries, and his death was not considered suspicious.

Hartman's sister, Kelly Comboni, said "he was so full of life and love and everything in between." As of Tuesday, an online fundraiser for Hartman's family has raised over $115,000 from nearly 700 donors.

"Cory had an adventurous spirit, an infectious laugh, a constant smile, and an unparalleled zest for enjoying life with his beautiful wife, his three lovely daughters, and their network of extended family, close-knit friends, and colleagues," the fundraiser stated.

Visiting hours are planned for Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home in Hampton.

Sugarbush in Warren, Vt. is one of the largest ski resorts in New England, located in the Mad River Valley.