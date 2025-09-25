Fire at New England ski resort destroys golf clubhouse, pub

A fire at Vermont's Sugarbush Resort Wednesday night destroyed a golf clubhouse and restaurant at the New England ski destination.

Sugarbush shared photos of orange and purple flames engulfing the building. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene at about 10:30 p.m.

Nobody was hurt, but Sugarbush said the clubhouse and Hogan's Pub "suffered irreparable damage."

"We want to sincerely thank the Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown, and Waterbury fire departments for their hard work and professionalism," the resort said in a Facebook post. "We are currently working through a plan to continue golf operations for the remainder of the season and will share more information as soon as we have it."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The resort's website said Hogan's offered "sweeping views of the 18th green, the rolling fairways, and the slopes of Lincoln Peak from our spacious, expanded deck."

"We have great golf memories there and wish you the best as you rebuild," one person commented on Facebook.

"So sad. That was such a great building. Love the deck," another person wrote. "I hope they rebuild something to replicate the wonderful feeling when inside."

Sugarbush is one of the largest ski areas in New England. It's located in Warren, Vermont, about 45 miles northwest of Burlington.

The resort made national news earlier this year when Vice President JD Vance took his family on a ski trip to Sugarbush and was met with peaceful protests.